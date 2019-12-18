WHITE BIRD – The City of White Bird is halfway through with water system improvements to replace and upgrade aged equipment, with a portion of the work to be completed by start of the new year.
On phase one work, estimated around $149,800, which started this summer, pumps in both city wells have been replaced with more efficient, lower horsepower models, according to city clerk Sandy Murphy, and all wellhouse piping has been replaced.
“The pumps that were in there previously,” Murphy said, “they were pumping more water than what the wells were producing.” The two current city wells, 1 and 2, produce, respectively, around 45 and 52 gallons per minute, and the new pumps will better accommodate those production rates, she explained.
Nearing completion is telemetry installation in the wellhouse and city hall that will provide not only system status but also call-out alarms for issues such as failure of pumps to shut off and low water levels. Murphy explained this real-time monitoring will replace what literally takes manpower to oversee and manage.
“Currently, one of our councilmen [Rick Alley] checks on this, turns on pumps when they’re needed and monitors the storage levels,” she said, a process that has been going on for years.
“This will be huge,” Murphy continued, “not to have some guy going up there all the time, and constantly be turning the pumps on and off.”
Phase one work should be completed by January. Phase two is under way and involves drilling a new city well. Murphy said the city is currently looking at a location at an undisclosed private property for a possible well location.
“It will probably be within the next couple of months when a test drilling will be done,” she said, to determine feasibility. In that event, the city will look into a lease option or purchase the property.
Driving this new well is for the city to have a backup in case one of its two wells fails, according to Murphy. Both city wells are in close proximity to each other; however, that they would both be impacted by a failure is not highly likely, as they are at different depths; one around 342 feet and the other at 594 feet. A new well also avoids the city going to drawing surface water, which would require a treatment facility at a substantially greater cost for construction and subsequent operation.
Phase two work is budgeted at $964,000, according to Murphy, the entire cost of which will be funded through a USDA Rural Development grant.
An example of how important these improvements are, the city’s municipal water system -- which serves approximately 76 users -- went down in November 2017, resulting in rationing and a boil order that lasted for two weeks. Infrastructure issues were cited, including diminished capacity from both wells, that were compounded by increased usage during the Thanksgiving holiday, followed by several days of regional seismic activity.
“Everything is going well,” she said with the water system currently. “We’re keeping up with demand; there are no issues there.” She wanted to compliment the city’s engineering firm Mountain Waterworks, and also the city’s project contractor, Challenger Companies: “We’ve been very satisfied with them. They’re a wonderful company to work with.”
