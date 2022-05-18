White Bird fire photo

Firefighters responded to a structure fire call last Tuesday, May 10 at 921 Cooper Street in White Bird. The home of Ed and Sandy Murphy was badly damaged by the fire.

WHITE BIRD — Local relief efforts are set up to help the Murphy family who lost their White Bird home in a fire last week.

According to White Bird fire chief Bryan Lowe, donation boots are at area businesses, and the department is looking to help with funds, also. For information on how to help, call White Bird City Hall, 208-839-2294.

An electrical mishap was determined to be the cause of the Tuesday, May 10, fire at the home, located at 921 Cooper Street, according to the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office. An investigator from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office worked Wednesday, sifting through debris to identify the origin and cause.

“No injuries, luckily enough,” he said, as homeowners, Ed and Sandy Murphy, were both working at the time. “Sandy was working at city hall and had her dog with her. That was good news.”

According to Lowe, 10 firefighters responded to the incident, and White Bird was assisted by the Heckman family, who provided a pump truck, and the Salmon River Rural Fire Department.

“The house is a complete loss,” Lowe said. The family was able to salvage a few items, and structures around the home were saved. “Luckily enough, they had a shop with their freezers, so all their food was saved.”

