Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 10:00 am
An out-of-control burn ended in tragedy for a White Bird man last week.
Gail Chapman,72, died last Monday, April 10, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, according to the Nez Perce County Coroner’s Office.
“An unfortunate accident,” said Knute Sandahl, Idaho State Fire Marshal.
According to Sandahl’s completed investigation, Chapman was burning weeds at his White Bird area property at 1152 Bucks Boulevard when the wind picked up and the fire got out of hand.
“In an unfortunate attempt to keep the fire from traveling uphill to another property, he got between the fire and unburned fuels,” he said. “There was a burnover, and he was gravely injured.”
Salmon River Rural Fire Department, along with a Bureau of Land Management officer, responded to the scene.
Last Monday was a flurry of reports to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) of controlled burns that subsequently got out of control. Winds picked up in the afternoon, and warm temperatures were reported by National Weather Service stations across the region; highs from 75 degrees at Grangeville, 82 at Slate Creek, and in the low 80s in the Kooskia and Kamiah areas.
ICSO Dispatch reported a 12:22 p.m. fire call to 340 U.S. Highway 95 North, responded to by Grangeville Rural Fire Department. A 1:40 p.m. call to 631 Leitch Creek Road was responded to by Ridge Runner Volunteer Fire Department. The Riggins Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 2:06 p.m. fire call on U.S.95 at milepost 186 (nine miles south of town). Glenwood-Caribel Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 7:32 p.m. to an out-of-control burn at Shenandoah 3rd Street.
When looking to burn, Sandahl advised paying attention to weather conditions to avoid issues.
“I know everybody is eager to burn ditch lines and the other things they do every year to get ahead of the burn bans that local jurisdictions put in place,” he said. “But it is very important to keep an eye on the weather and weather forecasts. Don’t burn on windy days or when the humidity has bottomed out.”
He added that once burn bans are in place, follow those restrictions, as these have a significant impact on reducing the number of unwanted fires caused during the year.
