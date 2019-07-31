WHITE BIRD – While attempting to find a man to serve a protection order, an Idaho County sheriff’s deputy instead found more than two dozen potted marijuana plants. Now, a White Bird man faces a felony trafficking charge.
Robert G. Ingram, 60, was arraigned last Wednesday, July 24, for trafficking in marijuana. He is out on bail, awaiting an Aug. 2 preliminary hearing.
According to court records, Dept. Scott Paulsen went to Ingram’s trailer residence on July 23 to serve a protection order; however, he was unable to locate Ingram. During this, Paulsen saw green, potted plants on a table outside the trailer and subsequently identified these as marijuana. Paulsen obtained a search warrant, and later messaged Ingram to meet so he could serve him the protection order.
Paulsen met Ingram at the post office, served the protection order, and then he advised Ingram about the plants found at the residence and placed him under arrest. The report states a total 32 plants were seized from the property.
According to the report, Ingram said the protection order petitioner had made up the story to get the order and planted the marijuana on his property.
