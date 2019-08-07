WHITE BIRD -- Let's say it's been hot...triple digits in places, but then the morning showers for a couple days have been nice. I hope all are enjoying the warm weather, and are keeping cool in any way you can.
Great Fun for Good Cause Golf Tournament was again a great success. American Legion No. 152 provided the pulled pork, White Bird Rebekahs provided the salads and Post No. 37 provided the cowgirls beans and desserts. Thanks to all who donated for this great project. Fun was had by all who attended!
The community library will be meeting on the 7th at 12:30 p.m. Along with this meeting they will be discussing the theme for the 2020 community calendars. If you would like to make changes for the calendar, now is the time to do it! If you have a function or meeting that you would like listed, let them know, and they will get it on there for you. WBARD will be meeting on the 12th at 7 p.m. Remember, these meetings are open to the public. Then on the 14th, the city council will meet at 6 p.m.
Killgore Adventures has moved their business to the old fruit stand on US95 at Twin Bridges. Check out the new sign on the building. Stop in, and book your jet boat tour, check out the new office; new things are happening!
Are you looking for an adventure, then check out the Heroes of the West at Elk City Days on Aug. 9 and 10. Something for everyone: food booths, logging show, vintage quilt raffle, Ping Pong drop, and so much more. Take the drive and see what a fun weekend it is.
A very nice headstone was placed for Emma McReynolds at the White Bird Cemetery. Thanks to Walt and Danielle Lindsey for making this happen.
Are you a country music fan? Then check out who will be at the Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston. Mark Chesnutt will be performing on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m.
On the mend...OC is doing better now that he is home. Wish you a speedy recovery.
Prayers go out to the families and friends of Kelly Dahlquist, Alvin Hall, Wanda Stamper and Phillip Walters. Memories will forever be in your minds, and in your hearts.
Birthday wishes go out to Briella Stark (12th), Dennis Harvey, Kira Stowers, Keith Schultz, Clint Sickels (13th), Gail Lowe, Denise Fehrenkamp (16th), Jack Reese (17th).
In Memory of Rod Pilant (14th).
