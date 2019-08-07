TidBits: Things to Ponder

1. If the #2 pencil is the most popular, why is it still #2?

2. Why do we press harder on the remote control when we know the batteries are getting weak?

3. Why are you "In" a movie but "On" TV?

4. What was the best thing BEFORE sliced bread?

5. Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?

6. Why do "fat chance" and "slim chance" mean the same thing?

7. Why do British people never sound British when they sing?

8. At a movie theatre, which arm rest is yours?

9. When does it stop being "partly cloudy" and start being "partly sunny"?

10. When French people swear do they say "Pardon my English"?

11. Why do people say "heads up" when you should duck?