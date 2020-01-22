WHITE BIRD -- Winter has arrived, seeing many inches of snow throughout the region. Wind blowing, and then they were advising chains on the White Bird Hill. Everyone needing to travel, use caution and stay safe.
Remember, the Chamber Community Coalition meeting for Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m., at the WBARD building. Snacks will be provided. Come with your topic of communication. This meeting is for all groups, businesses and individuals to attend. You can become a member for only $25 for individuals and $50 for businesses.
Pleasant View Baptist Church is inviting everyone to join them on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m., for a family movie night. We will be watching the big screen TV and munching on snacks and popcorn. The movie will be "Overcome,” the No. 1 international movie for 2019. Bring the kids and enjoy a free night out!
Gloria Pineda will be leading a woman's Bible Study starting Monday, Jan. 27, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the church. Dinner will be provided, and this is an opportunity to be encouraged, prayed for, and grow spiritually.
The annual Fireman's Ball will take place on Feb. 29, Leap Day! New place this year: It will be held at the Elks in Grangeville. The White Bird Fire Department is teaming up with the Riggins, Grangeville, and the Salmon River Rural Fire Departments to bring you a prime rib dinner, game boards, live and silent auctions, and the band Vintage Youth will be playing throughout the evening. Advanced tickets are being printed up and you can get them at B&B Bargain, Bettie's Floors & Decor in Grangeville, or any volunteer fireman. For information, call Bryan Lowe at 208-839-2444.
White Bird Days are on the verge of discontinuing, a chairman is needed now to coordinate it and get started on it. Volunteers who could help with any portion of this activity can call Cody Farmer at 208-451-4734 or if you need information.
WBARD's next breakfast will be on Jan 26 starting at 8 a.m. Bring a dish and enjoy the stories that are no doubt being told.
Also, someone went through the fence last week at the WBARD yard. It sure would be nice to get it fixed. How they missed the phone box is a good question! If this was hit by mistake or on purpose, we are hoping you will step up, and help get it replaced.
The White Bird Gun Club hosted the 2nd shoot of their 10-week shoot. Under sunny skies they had 24 shooters participating. Tyler Rupp, Shane Paul shot 24s, Paul Van Acker, Clay Robinson and Bill Remacle all shot 23s. Youth shooters were Kaycen Sickels with a 23, Trayvan Sickels shot a 17 and Trevor Early had a 14.
Remember the McCall Snow Carnival is coming up on Jan. 24-Feb. 2. The theme for this year is "It's a Kid's World. For information, go to the McCall Chamber of Commerce website for a schedule and updates.
Pinochle winner was Bob Cash. The games will be starting at 2 p.m. again.
Cribbage winners were 1st - John Meisner, 2nd place went to Nick Nichols. We had 18 players this time.
Birthday wishes go out to Cody Farmer, Caroy Anderson, Lillee Stark (28th), Payton Trivett, Sean Santolin, Chance Brumley (29th), Cindy Zbinden, Cheryl Zehner (31st), Tanya Schultz, Jim Weeks (1st).
Anniversary wishes go out to Dale & Kelly Rosenbaum (28th).
TidBits: The 3 C's of Life: Choices, Chances, Changes. You must make the choice, to take the chance, if you want anything in life to change. Think hard on this, and let 2020 take you to new adventures, with the chance and choices that you make for yourself!
