WHITE BIRD — A life full of hard work and adventures has come full circle for Richard and Terry Eller.
The couple will serve as the grand marshals for the 2022 White Bird Rodeo.
“I was born and raised right here,” Richard said. He has generations of family history in the area, and his father, Wayne, was even mayor of White Bird at one time.
“And I moved here with my family from California in 1957,” Terry added. She lived on Slippy Creek.
At age 11, she worked at the café at the Shell gas station on White Bird’s Main Street.
“I loved it when the hunters came to town because they had the big bucks,” she laughed. “I bought my whole school wardrobe with the tips.”
They were 12 years old when they went on their first “date.”
“We went to the Blue Fox in Grangeville and saw ‘Dr. Zhivago,’” Terry recalled.
Although Richard and his friends did try to throw her in the Salmon River when they were kids, she eventually forgave him.
“I didn’t know how to swim, and I was terrified,” Terry stated. (This would be remedied years later when, for her 50th birthday, a trip to Mexico prompted Terry to take swimming lessons).
They took the bus to school in Riggins, crossing over a time zone to attend school there.
“There used to be a bus that brought the White Bird kids to Slate Creek, and then they got on the big bus to go to Riggins,” Terry recalled.
Following graduation from Salmon River High School, they went their separate ways, and Richard entered the Navy, serving in the Asian Pacific.
“It was an experience,” he nodded. His home base was Pearl Harbor, and he traveled throughout Vietnam, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. “I was able to snorkel all over the Pacific.”
∙
“When he returned, we got reconnected,” Terry said.
The couple married in Boise in 1971, and he began his career as a mechanic.
Following his time in the service, the couple said they had a little trouble finding their niche.
“I wanted to go to school and become an engineer,” Richard shook his head. He could not wrap his head around going to college and interacting with the current mindset of the 1970s.
They lived in Boise and Seattle before making their way to Alaska, where Richard took a job with the Holland America Westours, where he was in charge of five shops that included buses, boats and rail cars. For the next 26 years, he would spend about half the year traveling for the company throughout Alaska, Canada and several places in the U.S., including Florida and Arizona, while maintaining the company’s fleet of vehicles.
“Alaska was a good place to be; we seemed to fit in,” he said.
Terry worked for the State of Alaska and then Fairbanks North Star Borough-Public Works in accounting.
They lived first in Valdez and Juneau, and then Fairbanks and raised a son and a daughter there.
“We fished, hunted, crabbed, camped — Alaska was good to us, and the kids loved it,” Terry said.
Following retirement, the couple made their way back to White Bird in 2006, where Richard’s mom still lived at White Bird Creek and Terry’s mom and stepdad at Slippy Creek (by Twin Bridges).
“We always wanted to come back someday,” Richard said. He has two sisters in White Bird and one in Grangeville. His mom has since died, but her little home at White Bird Creek is now occupied by their oldest grandson, Jacob.
∙
Four and one-half years ago, the couple purchased Red’s River Café on White Bird’s Main Street, which Jacob manages.
“I taught most of my grandkids to cook,” smiled Richard. “Egg in a hole and bacon. And, yet, they won’t let me cook here.”
Jacob is the chief cook, but Grandma and Grandpa get the honor of washing dishes when needed.
Now, the restaurant is for sale, though it’s still open for business for breakfast and lunch and will be selling pizzas again soon.
“COVID made it difficult to keep it open,” Richard said. “But it’s a nice place for people to meet and visit and eat. We have a lot of retired people in our area, so it’s just a good service to offer the community.”
However, Jacob is ready to move on, and the Ellers would like to do some traveling.
∙
Richard Eller enjoys working in his nephew’s shop in his spare time. He and his son are refurbishing his son’s 1979 square-nose Chevy, something not unfamiliar to Richard: he owns his father’s 1972 truck, purchased new for $2,100. He and his son rebuilt it in 1991. It may be the very vehicle that carries him and Terry in the White Bird Days and Rodeo parade.
The couple still enjoys fishing and camping — especially a yearly hunting camp adventure with family. Aside from their two children, the Ellers have six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
“We’ve had a good life, even with ups and downs,” the duo agreed.
One of those downs would be Richard’s sarcoma diagnosis in 2012, which required surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, and Terry contracting COVID during the pandemic.
“I recovered from cancer and never got COVID. It might be all the Keystone,” Richard laughed. He quit smoking following his diagnosis; however, he won’t be easing up on the Keystone.
“I think it’s keeping me healthy,” he smiled.
Richard helps out area widows, as needed, and they both said they enjoy living in a caring community that comes together when someone is in need.
“Mostly, we are just glad to be here, to be home,” Terry smiled.
