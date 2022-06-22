White Bird Rodeo 2022 steer wrestling photo

The sole steer wrestling competitor at the White Bird Rodeo last Friday, June 17, was Patrick Jarboe.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

WHITE BIRD — The 33rd annual White Bird Rodeo drew a full turnout both days, Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, at its arena at Twin Bridges. Results from the event are as follows:

Bareback:

5 Entries; $55 Fees; $500 AM

1. Kelton Maxfield (68) $372.00

2. Nolan Gillies (56) $223.20

3. Rennie Neider (47) $148.80

Calf Roping:

7 Entries; $65 Fees; $300 AM

1. Ty Taylor (11.5) $362.40

2. Split - Levi Gibson, Clayton Schritcher (14.3) $181.20 each

Saddle Bronc:

5 Entries; $55 Fees; $500 AM

1. Noah Jones (72) $372.00

2. Caseyn Pearson (68) $223.20

3. Ross Dowling (59) $148.80

Breakaway Roping:

7 Entries; $65 Fees; $300 AM

No qualified scores

Ranch Bronc:

8 Entries; $55 Fees; $1,000 AM

1. Tyler Stanley (73) $717.60

2. Ketcher VanBuren (69) $430.56

3. Sam Reeves (66) $ 299.00

Steer Wrestling:

1 Entries; $75 Fees; $300 AM

1. Patric Jarboe (16.1) $360.00

Team Roping:

18 Entries; (9 Teams); $65 Fees; $300 AM per Side

1. Sammi Dunn / Paul Dunn (7.8) $564.00ea., Clint Reeves/Guy Smith (9.4) $423.60ea.

2. Benjiman/Ryan Gorham (11.8) $282.24ea., Adam White/Ty Taylor (14.2) $141.12ea.

Mini Bulls:

11 Entries; $75 Fees

1. Riley Davis (81) $375.50

2. Riley Davis (70) $214.50

3. Raymond Walker (67) $143.00

Mini Ponies:

No qualified ride

Novice Ranch Bronc:

6 Entries; $75 Fees

1. Teagan Hill $390.00

Teagan King at White Bird Rodeo photo

Rounding the second turn in the barrel racing competition at the White Bird Rodeo last Friday, June 17, was Teagan King.

Barrel Racing:

25 entries; $50 Fees; $300 AM

1. Kyna Schrader (16.670) $431.52

2. Ryan Barnett (16.700) $357.12

3. Sandy Dunn (16.825) $282.72

4. Ellen Beukelman (16.839) $208.32

5. Cara Walker (16.872) $133.92

6. Gracie Garthwaite (16.987) $74.40

Bull Riding:

No qualified ride

Novice Bareback:

2 Entries; $20 Fees; $100 AM

1. Mason Yancy (69) $140.00

Novice Saddle Bronc:

2 Entries; $20 Fees; $100 AM

1. Layne Leasy (53) $140.00

Novice Bulls:

No qualified score

Youth Barrels:

1. Josejet Warrick (17.123) $110.00

2. Laramie Richardson (17.297) $66.00

3. Audrey Winkles (17.484) $44.00

Pee Wee Barrels

1. Ember Swain (18.884) $70.50

2. Adelyn Morgan (24.562) $42.30

3. Tatum Kaschmitter (26.518) $28.20

Local Team Roping:

Blake Davies/Bubba Braucher (24.6 total) $500.00 each

All Around Cowboy - Ty Taylor

Tom Gibbons Memorial Buckle - Mason Yancy

50/50 Raffle Winner:

1. Danny Pougue, Riggins $468.50

Calf Scramble – Friday:

1. Emilia Bentley (7), Forest Hills, Calif.

2. Kao Koeppen (8), Challis, Idaho

Calf Scramble – Saturday:

1. Cash Mosman (7), Nezperce, Idaho

2. Julia Klapprich (11), Grangeville, Idaho

