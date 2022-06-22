WHITE BIRD — The 33rd annual White Bird Rodeo drew a full turnout both days, Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, at its arena at Twin Bridges. Results from the event are as follows:
Bareback:
5 Entries; $55 Fees; $500 AM
1. Kelton Maxfield (68) $372.00
2. Nolan Gillies (56) $223.20
3. Rennie Neider (47) $148.80
Calf Roping:
7 Entries; $65 Fees; $300 AM
1. Ty Taylor (11.5) $362.40
2. Split - Levi Gibson, Clayton Schritcher (14.3) $181.20 each
Saddle Bronc:
5 Entries; $55 Fees; $500 AM
1. Noah Jones (72) $372.00
2. Caseyn Pearson (68) $223.20
3. Ross Dowling (59) $148.80
Breakaway Roping:
7 Entries; $65 Fees; $300 AM
No qualified scores
Ranch Bronc:
8 Entries; $55 Fees; $1,000 AM
1. Tyler Stanley (73) $717.60
2. Ketcher VanBuren (69) $430.56
3. Sam Reeves (66) $ 299.00
Steer Wrestling:
1 Entries; $75 Fees; $300 AM
1. Patric Jarboe (16.1) $360.00
Team Roping:
18 Entries; (9 Teams); $65 Fees; $300 AM per Side
1. Sammi Dunn / Paul Dunn (7.8) $564.00ea., Clint Reeves/Guy Smith (9.4) $423.60ea.
2. Benjiman/Ryan Gorham (11.8) $282.24ea., Adam White/Ty Taylor (14.2) $141.12ea.
Mini Bulls:
11 Entries; $75 Fees
1. Riley Davis (81) $375.50
2. Riley Davis (70) $214.50
3. Raymond Walker (67) $143.00
Mini Ponies:
No qualified ride
Novice Ranch Bronc:
6 Entries; $75 Fees
1. Teagan Hill $390.00
Barrel Racing:
25 entries; $50 Fees; $300 AM
1. Kyna Schrader (16.670) $431.52
2. Ryan Barnett (16.700) $357.12
3. Sandy Dunn (16.825) $282.72
4. Ellen Beukelman (16.839) $208.32
5. Cara Walker (16.872) $133.92
6. Gracie Garthwaite (16.987) $74.40
Bull Riding:
No qualified ride
Novice Bareback:
2 Entries; $20 Fees; $100 AM
1. Mason Yancy (69) $140.00
Novice Saddle Bronc:
2 Entries; $20 Fees; $100 AM
1. Layne Leasy (53) $140.00
Novice Bulls:
No qualified score
Youth Barrels:
1. Josejet Warrick (17.123) $110.00
2. Laramie Richardson (17.297) $66.00
3. Audrey Winkles (17.484) $44.00
Pee Wee Barrels
1. Ember Swain (18.884) $70.50
2. Adelyn Morgan (24.562) $42.30
3. Tatum Kaschmitter (26.518) $28.20
Local Team Roping:
Blake Davies/Bubba Braucher (24.6 total) $500.00 each
All Around Cowboy - Ty Taylor
Tom Gibbons Memorial Buckle - Mason Yancy
50/50 Raffle Winner:
1. Danny Pougue, Riggins $468.50
Calf Scramble – Friday:
1. Emilia Bentley (7), Forest Hills, Calif.
2. Kao Koeppen (8), Challis, Idaho
Calf Scramble – Saturday:
1. Cash Mosman (7), Nezperce, Idaho
2. Julia Klapprich (11), Grangeville, Idaho
