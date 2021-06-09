Just For The Hill Of It photo

Anna McGeehan finished first among women at the annual Just For The Hill Of It bicycle race, which was held June 5.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

WHITE BIRD — Bill McPherson paced 37 finishers at the annual Just For The Hill Of It bicycle race up the Old White Bird Grade last Saturday morning, June 5, with a time of 56 minutes, 38 seconds. Second came Kaleb Bass, in 56:56, followed by Quentin Smith, Joe Thornton, Jared Hopkins and Scott Whiteley. The first female finisher, Anna McGeehan, crossed in 1:06.54, which was fast enough for seventh overall. Rounding out the top 10 were Charlie Koenig, Greg Cain and Gavin Marron.

Times and placements were as follows:

1. Bill McPherson 0:56.38; 2. Kaleb Bass 0:56.56; 3. Quentin Smith 1:02.30; 4. Joe Thornton 1:02.56; 5. Jared Hopkins 1:04.26; 6. Scott Whiteley 1:06.18; 7. Anna McGeehan 1:06.54; 8. Charlie Koenig 1:09.18; 9. Greg Cain 1:09.40; 10. Gavin Marron 1:10.47; 11. John Coy 1:10.51; 12. Kyle Kaschmitter 1:13.28; 13. Wyatt Griffis 1:16.02; 14. Nathan Winder 1:16.52; 15. Dave Wimer 1:18.03; 16. Terra Hill 1:24.07; 17. John Widenoja 1:25.44; 18. Steve Killgore 1:28.15; 19. Emily Kaschmitter 1:28.52; 20. Steve McGeehan 1:30.26; 21. Jeff Payne 1:31.23; 22. Zane Griffis 1:36.30; 23. Colter Griffis 1:36.34; 24. Debbie Whiteley 1:38.02; 25. Dan Goehring 1:39.00; 26. Judd Conley 1:42.04; 27. Travis Goehring 1:45.01; 28. Nikkoal Kantner 1:45.15; 29. Bill Hopkins 1:47.58; 30. Michelle Barger 1:58.38; 31. James Seymour 1:58.49; 32. Mikki Bruegeman 2:04.06; 33. Nathan Weeks 2:20.26; 34. Laurel Griffis 2:35.35; 35. Danny Griffis 2:35.37; 36. Joe Cladouhos 2:36.04; 37. Cloey Winder 2:42.14.

