WHITE BIRD — Bill McPherson paced 37 finishers at the annual Just For The Hill Of It bicycle race up the Old White Bird Grade last Saturday morning, June 5, with a time of 56 minutes, 38 seconds. Second came Kaleb Bass, in 56:56, followed by Quentin Smith, Joe Thornton, Jared Hopkins and Scott Whiteley. The first female finisher, Anna McGeehan, crossed in 1:06.54, which was fast enough for seventh overall. Rounding out the top 10 were Charlie Koenig, Greg Cain and Gavin Marron.
Times and placements were as follows:
1. Bill McPherson 0:56.38; 2. Kaleb Bass 0:56.56; 3. Quentin Smith 1:02.30; 4. Joe Thornton 1:02.56; 5. Jared Hopkins 1:04.26; 6. Scott Whiteley 1:06.18; 7. Anna McGeehan 1:06.54; 8. Charlie Koenig 1:09.18; 9. Greg Cain 1:09.40; 10. Gavin Marron 1:10.47; 11. John Coy 1:10.51; 12. Kyle Kaschmitter 1:13.28; 13. Wyatt Griffis 1:16.02; 14. Nathan Winder 1:16.52; 15. Dave Wimer 1:18.03; 16. Terra Hill 1:24.07; 17. John Widenoja 1:25.44; 18. Steve Killgore 1:28.15; 19. Emily Kaschmitter 1:28.52; 20. Steve McGeehan 1:30.26; 21. Jeff Payne 1:31.23; 22. Zane Griffis 1:36.30; 23. Colter Griffis 1:36.34; 24. Debbie Whiteley 1:38.02; 25. Dan Goehring 1:39.00; 26. Judd Conley 1:42.04; 27. Travis Goehring 1:45.01; 28. Nikkoal Kantner 1:45.15; 29. Bill Hopkins 1:47.58; 30. Michelle Barger 1:58.38; 31. James Seymour 1:58.49; 32. Mikki Bruegeman 2:04.06; 33. Nathan Weeks 2:20.26; 34. Laurel Griffis 2:35.35; 35. Danny Griffis 2:35.37; 36. Joe Cladouhos 2:36.04; 37. Cloey Winder 2:42.14.
