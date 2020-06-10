WHITE BIRD - Roughly double last year’s number of pro entries are on the draw for the White Bird Rodeo this June 19-20, with 166 entries listed on the draw Idaho Cowboys Association posted Monday night, June 8. Including the heelers on 18 team roping duos, that points to at least 184 ICA entry fees being paid come Father’s Day weekend. That’s up from “nearly 90 entries for both days” per the Free Press preview write-up last year, which was said to be down about 50 from prior years.
The draw is subject to change, and when local entries are finalized later this week, White Bird Rodeo treasurer Toni Baker said, “I bet we’ll have over 200 entries including the local team roping and barrels and the mini bulls, which would be about double last year. We’re hoping for a big crowd, too. That depends on the weather, but it’s the first one out and people are wanting to get out.”
Performances are set for 5 p.m. each day July 19-20. The draw is subject to change, and the Free Press will have a full preview in next week’s paper.
