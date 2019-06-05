WHITE BIRD – Two long-held event records were shattered at last Saturday’s June 1 Just For The Hill Of It Bike Challenge.
First-place finisher was Albert Harrison of Moscow with 43:47:64. This breaks the 2003 record time of 46:44:15 set by Matt Weyen. Second-place finisher Shawn Howard set a time of 46:01:44, breaking the record set in 2003.
Overall, 47 riders signed up for and 39 finished the event, which starts at Hammer Creek Campground and proceeds through White Bird and up the Old White Bird Grade. This is the 25th annual event that serves as a fund-raiser for Syringa Hospice.
