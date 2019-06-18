Saddle Bronc: 1, Nathan Duckworth (72) $509.76; 2, Austin Amick (64) $339.84.
Bull Riding: No score.
Bareback Riding: 1, Nolan Gillies (47) $691.20.
Tiedown: 1, Augie Robinson (11.5) $268.80; 2, Mitch White (12.1) $ 161.28; 3, Brian Saunders (22.7) $107.52.
Bull Dogging: No score.
Team Roping: 1, Dale Benevites/Shane Crossley (8.9) $362.40 ea.; 2, Bob Thompson/Ryan Powell (11.8) $217.44 ea.; 3, John Mendoza/Gean Ross (15.7) $144.96.
Breakaway Roping: 1, Jett Parke (3.0) $332.80; 2, Katie Thompson (4.1) $256.00; 3, Jordan Minor (5.3) $179.20.
Barrel Racing: 1, Deanna Davis (17.223) $436.80; 2, Eiilie Beukelman (17.646) $336.96; 3, Jade Crossley (17.734) $237.12; 4, McKenzie Triplett (17.872) $149.76; 5, Sabra Wright (17.895) $87.36.
Ranch Bronc: 1, Justin Quint (81) $638.40; 2, Andrew Heid (75) $383.04; 3, Tyler Stanley (72) $255.36.
Novice Bareback: No score.
Novice Saddle Bronc: No score.
Novice Bulls: No score.
Youth Steers: 1, Billie Miller (78) $62.50; 2, Clay Marek (73) $41.67; 3, Ashton Zabriskie (67) $20.83.
Youth Barrels: 1, Shada Edwards (18.947) $88.00; 2, Macy Morrow (19.170) $58.67; 3, McKayla Hart (20.453) $29.33.
Local Team Roping: Katie Marek/William Marek (20.2) $675.00ea. Plus belt buckles.
Calf Scramble: Saturday: 3-7, Cameron Bashaw (7), Grangeville; 8-12, Riley Davis (11), Nampa. Each received a tumbler glass full of candy & $20 cash.
All Around: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.