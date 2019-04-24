WHITE BIRD – The Rebekahs will present their annual “Spring Fiesta” Sunday, May 5, starting at 11 a.m. and going on until the food runs out. This is set for the White Bird IOOF Hall and all proceeds will benefit the hall.
Cost for adults is $7 each; those 6-12 years cost $4 each; and 5 and younger are $2 each. The menu will be chili rellenos, chicken enchiladas, pork tamales, Mexican lasagna, Southwestern salad, rice, beans and flan.
