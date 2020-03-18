We have been renting our building often to various groups.
March 14 and 15, March Madness was held featuring a room full of tables for local artisans and another room full of paintings.
Come enjoy breakfast March 29, 8 to 11 a.m. This will be our last community breakfast this year. We will have steak, potatoes, eggs and cinnamon rolls. We have enjoyed your company and donations for the roof!
On April 25, we will have our annual plant exchange. Look forward to vendors and a craft fair. There will be yard ornaments, plants and baked goods, too.
- Gloria Teats
