WHITE BIRD – On Aug. 12, WBARD had a budget meeting prior to the regular monthly meeting. The lawns around the buildings are looking very nice thanks to Brenda, for mowing and watering, and to Dean, for additional hoses so the sprinklers run great.
We are re-thinking the sign for the building. We are looking at a more permanent, large metal powder-coated one for the building.
Cement curb barriers are being placed around the new parking lot.
We want to thank the volunteers who work hard to make it a great place for our community.
- Gloria Teats
