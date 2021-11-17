WHITE BIRD — Pleasant View Baptist Church has a new church/parsonage phone number. After having many problems with the customer service of their previous carrier, they have switched to Inland Cellular’s wireless landline. The new number is 208-507-0334. The church will be celebrating Thanksgiving with a dinner this Sunday, Nov. 21, following morning service. Anyone in the community is invited to join us at 11:30 a.m. to fellowship around the table of abundance that the Lord has provided.
As part of the White Bird Community Christmas celebration, on Dec. 18, the Baptist Church will be doing a Christmas play in the IOOF Hall. The church would like to invite all the community to join us in singing Christmas carols and watching the Good News Club kids present a play. Anyone who would like to sing, play an instrument, read a poem, etc. is encouraged to give Pastor Randy a call at the number above and they will be included in the program. The Community Christmas celebration will feature a parade, chili and cornbread cookoff, a Christmas Bazaar at the White Bird Recreation building, a visit from Santa, and will end with fireworks, sponsored by Hammer Down Excursions. Be sure to put Saturday, Dec. 18 on your calendar. It will be here quicker than you can snap your fingers.
A reminder, the White Bird Community Library has its 2022 calendars available to purchase for $12. The theme of the calendar this year is “Pack Strings”. They can be bought at the library any time it is open. They will also be available at the Rebekahs Bake Bale. The proceeds of the sale help keep the library open.
The Rebekahs Bake Sale will be held at the IOOF Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 23. They ask that contributors to the bake sale have their items at the Hall by 8:30 a.m. The sale starts at 9 a.m. and goes until everything is gone. The proceeds will benefit the Rebekahs’ building fund. There will not be a Rebekahs’ Thanksgiving dinner this year, so come and support the bake sale.
