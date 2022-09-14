WHITE BIRD — We would like to thank everyone who supported The American Legion 2nd Annual OC Abbott Golf Tournament, and our fifth year doing this great event. We have such great support from our local businesses and so many individuals. Thank you to all the local women and Rebekahs for the salads and brownies. A special thank you to the Grangeville Golf Course and crew. Thank you all.
This summer, the Rebekahs Royal Gem Lodge challenged the White Bird community to help raise $20,000 for repairing the IOOF Hall. Through the efforts and generous giving of many in the community, the entire needed amount has been raised. Last week, the American Legion gave the Rebekahs a donation of $1,000. The red on the giving thermometer is bursting out the top.
The White Bird Rodeo Queen tryouts for 2023 will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24. This is for young ladies from 13 to 18 years old. For information, message Kami Folgleman.
Kathryn Van Acker sent me this note: “Salmon River Art Guild Regional Art Show and Sale: Inviting artists to enter the Regional Art Show in Riggins, Idaho, Oct. 1 and 2. Entries accepted Sept 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (PT)/ 12-4 p.m. (MT), at the Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street (behind the Chevron Station). More than $1,000 will be awarded. Categories are Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor/Water Media, Other (Pastel, Drawing, Etc.), Sculpture and Photography. Artist must be 18 or older and there is an entry fee of $10 per entry with a limit of eight. Work must have been completed in the last two years. For information contact srag.idaho@gmail.com, www.salmonriverartguild.com, Sharon at 208-315-0534 or Marlene at 208-926-8820.”
There will be a celebration of life for Stan Wilson on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Silver Dollar Bar in the event room. There is a sign-up sheet for a potluck dinner, but it is not required, bring anything you like.
