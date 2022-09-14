WHITE BIRD — We would like to thank everyone who supported The American Legion 2nd Annual OC Abbott Golf Tournament, and our fifth year doing this great event. We have such great support from our local businesses and so many individuals. Thank you to all the local women and Rebekahs for the salads and brownies. A special thank you to the Grangeville Golf Course and crew. Thank you all.

This summer, the Rebekahs Royal Gem Lodge challenged the White Bird community to help raise $20,000 for repairing the IOOF Hall. Through the efforts and generous giving of many in the community, the entire needed amount has been raised. Last week, the American Legion gave the Rebekahs a donation of $1,000. The red on the giving thermometer is bursting out the top.

