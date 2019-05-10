The annual White Bird Rodeo is coming up June 14-15, with entries to be called in June 3 at 208-845-2051 or made online at enterup.biz. New this year, the rodeo is accepting double entries in rough stock, including novice events, ranch bronc riding and steer wrestling.
The rodeo goes at 6:30 p.m. that Friday and 5 p.m. that Saturday, with steer riding 15 minutes before the main show.
