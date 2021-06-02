WHITE BIRD — The annual Fathers Day Weekend rodeo backdropped by the Salmon River is on course for performances at 5 p.m. each day June 18-19, with main event entries open 10-7 p.m. on June 7. Main events this year once again include bareback, saddle bronc, ranch bronc and bull riding, steer wrestling, and breakaway, tiedown and team roping. Entry fees range from $50 for novice rough stock events to $110 for steer wrestling, and the rodeo includes added money for several events.
Local events include two age ranges for barrel racing and limited entries for local team roping.
Local entries open June 10 and are through Toni Baker, 208-983-7701. Main event entries are through app.highcallrodeo.com on June 7 only.
See icarodeo.com or the White Bird Rodeo Facebook page for further details.
