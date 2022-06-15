WHITE BIRD — As of June 8, day sheets for the upcoming White Bird Rodeo listed 83 main event entries, not counting novice entries or second entries, and not counting local entries, which were taken June 9.
The sheets for Saturday went a bit deeper than those for Friday, with 34 for June 17 and 49 for June 18.
Not counting added money, the main event entries booked as of June 8 amounted to a bit more than $7,100: $400 in the prize pool for bareback, $320 for saddle bronc, $270 for bull riding, $600 for tiedown, $110 for steer wrestling, $1600 for team roping, $2125 for barrel racing, $1360 for breakaway, $360 for ranch bronc riding.
Added money — $4600 in all — includes $1000 for ranch bronc, $500 for each of the other rough stock rides and $300 for each other main event ($300 for each side in the team roping).
Prizes include first place buckles for each main event, all-around for the biggest money winner cowboy in two events, and the Tom Gibbons Memorial buckle to the highest score in the novice events.
Local events include two sections of barrels (peewee ages 10 and younger, and youth ages 11-17) and local team roping.
Shows are set for 5 p.m. each night on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18.
