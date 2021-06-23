32nd Annual (June 18-19)
Steer wrestling: 1, Colin Wolfe $561.60; 2, Zane Taylor $374.40.
Tie down roping: 1, Ty Taylor $456.00; 2, Michael Pederson $273.60; 3, Grady Kirkes $182.40.
Bareback riding: 1, Tyler Smith $585.60.
Breakaway roping: 1, Shada Edwards $431.52; 2, Lindsey Watkins $357.12; 3, Lindsey Taylor $282.72; 4, Shelby Logan $208.32; 5, Kallie Foust $133.92; 6, Sally Gibon 74.40.
Team roping: 1, Kelsey Felton/Taylor $514.56 ea.; 2, Matt Short/Scooter Hackett $385.92 ea.; 3, Jarad Thompson/Paul Dunn $257.28 ea.; 4, Dally Taylor/Zane Taylor $128.64 ea.
Saddle bronc riding: 1, Joseph McKay $849.60.
Novice saddle bronc riding: 1, Caseyn Pearson $220.00.
Ranch bronc riding: 1, Tegan Nevarz $523.39; 2/3/4 split, Joseph McKay $342.91, Lane Johnson (5th also) $505.34, Jack Whiticater $342.91; 6 Split, Don McElligott/Cody Taylor $45.12 ea.
Barrel racing: 1, Acee Lucero $487.20; 2, Brenda Dillbeck $375.84; 3, Donna Fowler $264.98; 4, Bekkie Bowerman $167.04; 5, Brittany Mulroney $97.44.
Novice bull riding: 1, Colton James $260.00.
Bull riding: 1, Mossy Waite $544.32; 2, Jackson Mortenson $463.68.
Novice bareback riding: 1, Kelton Maxfield $144.00; 2, Hayden James $96.00.
Youth barrels: 1, Morgan Moser $154.00; 2, Macy Marrow $118.80; 3, Shada Edwards $83.60; 4, Zada Carpenter $52.80; 5, Kassi Miller $30.80.
Pee Wee Barrels: 1, Ember Sawain $79.20; 2, Hayden Kaschmitter $52.80.
Local team roping: 1, Blake Davies/Bubba Braucher $450.00ea. plus belt buckles.
All around cowboy: Joseph McKay.
Tom Gibbons Memorial Buckle: Colton James.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.