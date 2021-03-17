GREENCREEK — “It’s such a pleasure to be here. Twenty four hours ago, I was at Fort Pelosi,” said Congressman Russ Fulcher, generating laughs across the Greencreek Community Hall at last Saturday’s Lincoln Day Celebration. His keynote address began with a description of the new attractions at the nation’s capitol: “We have razor wire, we have high fences, we have National Guardsmen with no ammunition in their weapons. So tell me, what is that weapon for if they don’t have ammo for it,” noting that there is no reason for any of it.
“This is not the way it’s supposed to be,” he said.
Hosted by the Idaho County Republican Central Committee, the event drew 200 participants for dinner in a party fund-raising event, which also featured discussions by state Dist. 7 elected officials, Rep. Charlie Shepherd of Riggins and Sen. Carl Crabtree of Grangeville.
Fulcher’s more than 20-minute discussion hit in brief several topics on “lessons learned’ during his term so far in Congress.
“The deep state is real. Call it the swamp, call it anything you want, but it is real,” he said, summarizing the dozens of government agencies and bureaucrats that “have become living organisms, and exist and survive to grow and get more authority and power,” along with the intelligence community — FBI, CIA, NSA — “who have been largely held unaccountable for the last several years. For a president to challenge the deep state results in “relentless attacks,” as seen in response to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to address imbalance and misuse of resources.
“Nevertheless, he had a big impact,” Fulcher said. “At this time, as in the Reagan years, if you adhere to Constitutional, Christian principles, you can have a massive impact in short order.”
Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, Fulcher said, “Never shut down an economy,” noting this is a first in his lifetime to see a government mandate that “some people are not able to make a living.” Whatever the pandemic’s impact, “the poverty, the mental health, the impact of shutting down of our schools has been worse. No stimulus, no printing of money, no debt can replace that economy…. This 4-month-old,” he continued, referencing an infant at a nearby table, “probably won’t be alive when this thing gets paid off. So, we are invoicing our children, our grandchildren.”
Fulcher discussed issues with social media, specifically its major companies including Facebook, Twitter, Google and Apple, on how its users — tracked and monitored through technology — are the product being sold. A further concern is with the censorship these companies implement, and overall with the vast amount of information collected that, surprisingly, is often referenced as sources for U.S. intelligence.
“The bottom line is, whoever controls the message has the power of governance,” he said. “That’s to be the big fight going forward, on how to rein them in and not step on the First Amendment.”
Fulcher noted China as the new U.S.S.R., “…our number one enemy today, and they are our enemy, but who is financing them? We are. American companies through American investment, and the many items we purchase from them. We are financing our most serious enemy.” Along the line of national threats, he said cyberwarfare is a significant concern, noting while the U.S has no peer in military power, “we have 13 peers in cyberexpertise…. Everything from your bank accounts to the power grid can be interrupted, disrupted, and we see that every single day. That is the battlefield that is most threatened at this point.”
Despite the concerns, Fulcher said there is hope that, as seen with the impacts of Trump and Reagan, “evidence that with the right leadership, you can have a mammoth impact.” With elections 21 months away, he sees possible shifts of power in both the House and Senate, and at the state level there are currently 128 legislative efforts aimed at election integrity, which he and others are working to assist.
Crabtree on dams: ‘buy us out with money they don’t have’
Bringing the focus into Idaho, Senator Crabtree noted good news, with Idaho having the number one recovering economy in the nation, and that it is 17 percent above this time last year, and lastly, the legislature is poised to provide the biggest tax cut in the state’s history prior to adjournment in a couple of weeks.
Bad news is the lower Snake River dams removal proposal by Idaho Senator Mike Simpson, with Crabtree — who said he has fought his whole adult life to keep the dams — saying, “I’m serious. I never thought we’d lose this battle, but I believe we are on the front lines of this issue.”
“They plan to buy us out with money they don’t have so they can get rid of the dams,” he continued, such as in paying grain producers’ transportation costs to Portland for 50 years. As for the dams, these won’t be torn down but rather ditches dug around them, left to rot in a pile. “You can’t even believe it until you hear it from your own Idaho representative,” he said.
Shepherd: ‘need a little oversight on executive branch’
As the district’s news legislator, Dist. 7B Rep. Shepherd referenced his recent controversy regarding remarks made during discussion on an early childhood education bill.
“Like all greenhorns on the job, you learn the hard way,” he said. “So, I got baptized by fire down there the last couple of weeks, but I think that will make me a better legislator, give me a thicker skin, and I’ll be more effective in getting stuff done for you.”
Shepherd commented on recent legislative work, such as bills working to rein in health districts run by unelected boards having power to enact laws. Efforts are to move that power to the county level. Another was a bill that – in response to governor orders issued at the start of the pandemic – will allow the legislature to call itself back into session in the event of an emergency.
“After last year, we need a little oversight on the executive branch,” he said, “and I hope that amendment gets on the ballot in a couple of years.”
