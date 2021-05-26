Employers across the U.S. report difficulties recruiting workers. The problem is especially intense in Idaho, where unemployment rates are lower, and employers are trying to add jobs faster.
Idaho County’s unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent in March, significantly below the nation’s 6.0 percent. The March rate contrasts sharply with the county’s average 9.6 percent in 1978 through 2019.
Idaho County employers are competing for workers with other employers in north central Idaho—where logging, construction, and manufacturing are expanding at strong rates; tourism is almost back to its pre-Covid level; and most sectors are adding jobs.
Long-term shifts in the make-up of the labor force are the primary causes of labor shortages.
Fewer young people in the labor force: Over the last few decades, Idaho County’s youth population (age 15 to 24) has declined. Between 2000 and 2019, it fell 8 percent from 1,830 to 1,670. In addition, today’s teens are less likely to participate in the labor force—concentrating more on school and related activities. While 20 years ago, 44 percent held jobs. Today, 38 percent do.
The silver tsunami: For years, the U.S. has been preparing for the high number of retirements that it experiencing as the baby boom generation leaves the job market. The make-up of Idaho County’s population poses even more challenges. In 1999, 15 percent of the people who worked in Idaho County were 55 years and older. By 2019, 31 percent were. In next few years, we can expect about 150 people to retire each year.
Net result—a smaller labor force: During the last 20 years, Idaho County’s labor force fell 4 percent from 6,950 to 6,710.
The pandemic caused additional problems.
Lots of early retirements in 2020: The pandemic led to an acceleration of retirements nationwide as more people chose to retire early. An April survey by the Census Bureau found about 16,590 Idahoans applied early for Social Security benefits because of the pandemic.
Fear of Covid: Some workers are still reluctant to return to or take jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus. This is especially true of workers who are older or have pre-existing conditions or who live with someone who is especially vulnerable.
Problems finding child or elder care: Another factor preventing from some potential workers from participating in the labor force are the need to care for children or aging family members. It’s become harder to find child and elder care during the last year, forcing some women to temporarily withdraw from the labor force.
