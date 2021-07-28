Kooskia Days Parade 2019

KOOSKIA — Welcome to the “Wild West,” also known as Kooskia Days, 2021. After a hiatus for COVID-19 last year, the popular community event is back. Events are set for Thursday, July 29 through Saturday, July 31, with clean-up on Sunday, Aug. 1.

Kooskia City Park is the place to be Thursday, July 29, with a list of family activities scheduled. The Kooskia Farmers’ Market will be set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bouncy houses and games set up by 6 p.m. Family movie night is set for p.m.: bring a chair and blanket; popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase.

Friday, July 30, vendors will be setting up on Main Street starting at 6 a.m. A live auction, music and karaoke will take place downtown on Main Street starting at 6 p.m.

A fun run will start the day Saturday, July 31, at 7 a.m. This event benefits Clearwater Valley High School’s volleyball program with a cost of $20 per entrant. The run starts at 7:30 a.m. Contact Wendy Crocker at 208-935-8015.

A ping-pong ball drop will be held at the Kooskia Airport, with pilot Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt, for kids ages up to 12. A variety of prizes will be awarded.

Parade lineup starts by Clearwater Valley Elementary School at 9 a.m., and judging begins at 9:45 a.m. Preregister by e-mailing beckerh@sd244.org or by contacting the Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce via Messenger on Facebook. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., led by grand marshals Drexel and Charlotte Schilling, announced by Vinnie Martinez and with the National Anthem by Michelle Brotnov.

An old-fashioned log show, tug-o-war across the river and horseshoe competition are set for the park at 11 a.m.

Live music and dancing on Main Street will round out Kooskia Days from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., sponsored by Freedom Northwest Credit Union.

Cleanup will start at 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Volunteers sought; bring gloves and brooms. A no-host breakfast will follow at Kooskia Café.

