Idahoans can sign up for text or email alerts about wildfires on land protected by Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) by visiting www.idl.idaho.gov/alerts.
The new alert system supports Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative to enhance public safety.
When a fire under IDL protection exceeds 10 acres in size or threatens structures, IDL typically sends frequent updates about the incident to local officials, fire agencies and the media. Under the new Wildfire Alert System, Idahoans can sign up to receive these same updates.
The system covers all 6.3 million acres in IDL’s 12 forest protective districts.
Within North Central Idaho, residents can sign up for two pertinent districts:
• Maggie Creek Forest Protective District: includes the communities of Clearwater, Grangeville, Kamiah, Kooskia, Nez Perce and Stites.
• Craig Mountain Forest Protective District: includes the communities of Cottonwood, Ferdinand, Greencreek, Waha, Winchester and White Bird.
For clarification, IDL does not issue evacuation notices for wildfires. In Idaho, local sheriffs have jurisdictional control for ordering evacuations. When IDL becomes aware of evacuation notices, the agency attempts to share them with the public, referring citizens to the jurisdiction that issued the evacuation notice for information.
“Not everyone uses social media, so it is important to provide the public with additional options to stay apprised of wildfires that may affect them,” said Governor Little. “The new Wildfire Alert System allows Idahoans, especially those who live in the wildland urban interface, a new and convenient option for obtaining timely and relevant information about wildfires.”
