OROGRANDE — When erratic “Red Flag” winds whipped wildfires across North Central Idaho into a fury one day last week, the IMT (incident management team) tasked with combatting the Williams Creek Fire recommended the highest-level evacuation (“Go”) through the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The turn was such that firefighters disengaged and reengaged multiple times, according to the IMT’s Sept. 8 update, even as the fire pushed five to six miles from the west side of Orogrande into the Five Mile drainage as well as Silver Creek, Quartz Creek and the footprint of the McGuire Fire, which burned more than 40,000 acres near Orogrande and Dixie in 2012.
Assessments made later last week found the Williams Creek Fire impacted one cabin and eight other structures — sheds, outbuildings, barns and lean-to — during its run last Wednesday. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office rescinded the evacuation order at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11; the roads into Orogrande remain closed to the general public, and the forest area closure order is still in effect.
The latest mapping as of Aug. 12 marked the fire’s extent at 15,773 acres, and the IMT had 185 personnel, 10 engines, two helicopters and three hand crews on hand at that time.
Elsewhere in Idaho County, the Jones Creek Fire, which sprang up seven miles north of Pittsburg Landing on Sept. 4, is under investigation. It had prompted lowest-level evacuation (“Get Ready”) for 25 homes in Getta Creek and Deer Creek, which was rescinded Sept. 11. As of that day, the fire was listed as 95 percent contained and 4,429 acres in size.
One other fire in the area, Butzien Butte, was “fully suppressed” and declared out, per the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Sept. 12 update, which listed 24 other fires still burning within the Red River, Salmon River, Moose Creek and Lochsa-Powell ranger districts.
