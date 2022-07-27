Bonnie and Scott Willis photo

Bonnie and Scott Willis stand with their grandson, Remington Willis. They are the owners of Tom Cat Sporting Goods, and are the Kooskia Days grand marshals for 2022.

 Free Press / Hannah Hale

KOOSKIA — Meet Scott and Bonnie Willis at Tom Cat Sporting Goods, who have been a part of the Kooskia community for more than 14 years.

Bonnie was born and raised in rural Idaho going to school in Weiser and Fruitland. Scott was born and raised in Ontario, Ore., across the state line. They met through mutual friends in 1981, and in 1986 were married and moved to Boise.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments