KOOSKIA — Meet Scott and Bonnie Willis at Tom Cat Sporting Goods, who have been a part of the Kooskia community for more than 14 years.
Bonnie was born and raised in rural Idaho going to school in Weiser and Fruitland. Scott was born and raised in Ontario, Ore., across the state line. They met through mutual friends in 1981, and in 1986 were married and moved to Boise.
They worked in the corporate world for 22 years, at places such as Caterpillar, a construction and mining manufacturer. During this time, they would travel to Kooskia several times a month for the B-run steelhead season. After losing tackle every trip, they decided to build their own steelhead tackle which led to their business of Willis Tackle Company in 2003. They sold tackle to Cabela’s, and mom & pop stores across the country, including Tom Cat Sporting Goods. In 2008, Scott noticed that Tom Cat was for sale and the rest is history. They left the city life and moved back to the rural lifestyle that they grew up in.
Tom Cat, which is located at 618 E. Business on US 12, on the way to the Kooskia Fish Hatchery, is a fishing and hunting convenience store. The couple is always busy with numerous different people coming in: locals, bikers, hunters, fishermen, etc. When tourists and people from out of town come by, they are helpful in giving directions and information about the area.
“Our locals have supported us from day one,” Bonnie said, “and the friendships that we have made over the years is why we live in Kooskia!”
They have one son, Justin Willis (Danielle) grandson, Remington, 8, and granddaughter, Kimber, 4. Remington is staying with the couple for two weeks, and has been helping his grandparents with the shop.
“He loves being here with us.” Bonnie said, watching him play behind the desk.
Their hobbies include being outdoors, going on ATV rides, fishing and hunting. One of their favorite activities is going on drives and finding out where roads lead to.
“Someday we will get back into the swing of things and go on more drives again,” she added.
In the next few years, they anticipate spending more time doing the things that they love, and with their family.
“I don’t know if we will fully retire, but we definitely want to slow down,” Bonnie stated.
The Willises said they are honored to serve as the 68th Kooskia Days grand marshals. They will be at the parade Saturday, July 30, handing out candy and riding in the parade.
“The people are great here, and the support is always welcomed.” Bonnie emphasized.
