With power issues lingering from last week’s storm event, the Camas Prairie had a winter blast Saturday that caused traffic chaos and shut down U.S. Highway 95.
Mother Nature is not done yet, as the forecast looks ahead for more snow to start midweek and continue through to provide the region a fresh, white Christmas.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Missoula office, wind gusts picked up Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18, around 3:15 p.m. in the low to mid 30 mph, maintaining until 9:35 that evening when sustained winds hit 35 mph and gusts worked up to 48, topping at winds at 41 mph with gusts at 49 by 1:35 a.m. Sunday morning.
Multiple slideoffs were reported by noon on Saturday, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, with numerous stuck vehicles and one reported rollover with no injuries. By 6 p.m. Saturday, the Idaho Transportation Department had temporarily closed U.S. 95 from Cottonwood to Grangeville (mileposts 241-255) due to blowing snow, low visibility and slick roads, followed later by extending the closure from north of White Bird to Greencreek Road (milepost 256).
The weekend storm followed a short reprieve after last Tuesday’s Dec. 14 snow event that put the lights out across North Central Idaho homes and businesses, disrupting power to customers with Avista Utilities, Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative, and Idaho Power.
At its peak, Avista reported approximately 5,200 customers in Idaho County were impacted, starting 2:20 a.m. that Tuesday, including the communities of and areas around Grangeville, Fenn, Cottonwood, Greencreek, Ferdinand, Elk City, Dixie, Kooskia and Stites. According to Avista spokesman David Vowels, damage was due to trees and tree limbs coming into contact with power lines, as well as heavy snow load on lines that caused them to come down.
“In some cases,” he said, “the snow falling off the lines resulted in the power lines bouncing, coming into contact with each other.”
An unspecified number of ICLP and Idaho Power (Riggins area) customers were impacted across their coverage areas, suffering the same line and pole damages due to snowload taking down limbs and trees into power lines and poles. These utilities were each reporting sporadic outages later into the week, with some continuing to be restored as of press time Monday, Dec. 20.
“This outage had a large impact because it affected the transmission system,” Vowels said. “Once the transmission system was restored, more localized outages were addressed.”
According to NWS Missoula, 24-hour snow totals for Dec. 14 were 12 inches at Grangeville, eight at Dixie, six at Woodland, and 6.6 seven miles southeast of Kooskia.
What is in store headed into this weekend. AccuWeather is forecasting an atmospheric river, or a plume of tropical moisture is expected to build into the western coast of the United States this week. For the Camas Prairie, NWS forecasts snow events starting Wednesday and into Thursday with possible accumulations of less than half an inch each day. Snow remains likely through Christmas day.
