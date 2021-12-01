Pioneer Park in Grangeville saw several hundred people attend the 14th annual Winter Magic Tree Lighting on Saturday evening, Nov. 27. Individuals and children’s choirs performed several seasonal songs, following the countdown that lighted the perimeter trees and gazebo in Christmas colors. Always the event highlight, Santa Claus arrived on the Grangeville Christmas Fire Truck to pass out candy canes to kids, after which he departed to start the first of several evening rounds through the community up to Christmas.
