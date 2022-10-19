GRANGEVILLE — A Grangeville woman was sentenced to jail time, fines and a suspended prison sentence on felony charges resulting from a one-car accident earlier this spring that injured both her and her four children.

At an Oct. 3 sentencing, Chasity Ann Tipton, 23, was convicted on aggravated driving under the influence and injury to a child, both felonies. Three additional injury charges, as well as reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia charges were dismissed.

