GRANGEVILLE — A Grangeville woman was sentenced to jail time, fines and a suspended prison sentence on felony charges resulting from a one-car accident earlier this spring that injured both her and her four children.
At an Oct. 3 sentencing, Chasity Ann Tipton, 23, was convicted on aggravated driving under the influence and injury to a child, both felonies. Three additional injury charges, as well as reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia charges were dismissed.
District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice ordered Tipton to serve a minimum of three years and a maximum of five in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction, which was suspended and she was placed on supervised probation for four years. Also ordered were suspension of Tipton’s driving privileges for two years, to serve 30 days in the Idaho County Jail (with credit for 17 served), and pay a total $590.50 in court costs and reimbursement
Charges resulted following a May 8 accident at the intersection of Mt. Idaho Grade and Knoll roads. Tipton was driving a Kia sedan eastbound on Mt. Idaho Grade Road when she lost control in a right-hand curve; the vehicle slid across the centerline and onto the westbound shoulder where it rolled onto its top, approximately 25 yards off the roadway. All five occupants were found by witnesses on the ground: Tipton, and her children then ages 7 months, 2, 4 and 17.
In the Idaho State Police investigation, the Kia was traveling at more than 60 mph at the time of the crash. Posted speed on Mt. Idaho Grade Road is 50 mph, and the curve is listed with a 35 mph cautionary speed limit. ISP noted a hospital report that Tipton’s blood tested positive for marijuana, amphetamines and opiates.
Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor handled the case. Tipton was represented by public defender John Wiltse.
