GRANGEVILLE — A fireplace insert issue is the cause in a March 2 residential fire that claimed the lives of Mary and Brett Lyons.

According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigators determined a wood burning stove inserted into a fireplace had deteriorated over time, resulting in superheated gases escaping and breaching the brick and mortar chimney. This exposed structural components to then ignite.

