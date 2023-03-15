GRANGEVILLE — A fireplace insert issue is the cause in a March 2 residential fire that claimed the lives of Mary and Brett Lyons.
According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigators determined a wood burning stove inserted into a fireplace had deteriorated over time, resulting in superheated gases escaping and breaching the brick and mortar chimney. This exposed structural components to then ignite.
In a statement from the fire marshal’s office: “It is always saddening when someone loses their life, especially under these circumstances. Our condolences to the family. As a reminder to all Idahoans, have your chimney and fireplaces inspected by a qualified technician annually.”
Mary E. Lyons, 88, and Brett C. Lyons, 63, mother and son, died in their South Meadow Street home on March 2 as a result of smoke inhalation.
