Wooden grain elevator being dismantled

GRANGEVILLE -- A historical area landmark – the large wooden grain elevator at CHS Primeland in North Grangeville – is coming down piece by piece.
“Most of the wood is being shipped East to companies over there,” explained Joel Wasem, South Camas Prairie Location Manager and Grain Originator for CHS Primeland.
Wasem said the gentleman taking down the elevator is Kyle Andrews, based out of Lewiston.
“He is doing 85 percent of the work by himself,” Wasem said. “He is also selling lots of stuff on site. The wood is priced by the board foot, tin is by the foot or the sheet, and machinery is priced accordingly.”
