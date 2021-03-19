BOISE -- Disagreements, lawsuits and mixed feelings about COVID swept through the Legislature, and the virus followed right along after.
A long session of debate over mask wearing and COVID protocols trails behind Friday morning, March 19, when the Idaho Legislature decided to recess until early April after a week of seeing eight members contract COVID.
Just Thursday, March 18, the legislature was debating a prohibition on mask mandates.
Earlier that week, Rep. Priscilla Giddings wanted to discipline a group of high school students delivering masks to members of the House by asking security to escort them out.
On Friday, during the House floor session of the recess, some members who consistently do not wear masks around the building were seen wearing them, such as House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle.
Last month, Rep. Heather Scott said, “the pandemic is over.” Rep. Charlie Shepherd also stated that masks are not necessary.
At the beginning of the session in January, the House of Representatives released a statement saying all LSO staff are required to wear masks in the statehouse.
Now, after nearly three months of COVID debate, the legislators wait to return at noon on April 6.
In a press release, Democratic leaders, Rep. Ilana Rubel and Sen. Michelle Stennett, wished those who tested positive a speedy recovery. However, they believe it should not have taken this long to act.
“We must do better when we return, or else we’ll keep finding ourselves in this situation,” said both Rubel and Stennett.
According to the press release and reporting from the New York Times, Idaho Falls is the nation’s worst hot spot, with Rexburg trailing behind at number three. Rep. Ron Nate, whose district is located in Rexburg, had previously said he does not need to wear a mask because it is his personal choice.
As of now, there have been eight new infections, which brings the total to 14 so far this session.
Recessing until April is going to delay the session even longer after some discussion last week on having to drag it out. It is unclear how long it will go after a two-week recess.
There is still much more work to be done and bills to be debated on, including a $389 tax cut bill and a large transportation budget bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.