KAMIAH -- Repairs are scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 13-16, on State Highway 162, four miles south of Kamiah, to address damage from springtime flooding.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, flaggers will guide one lane of traffic through the work zone between mileposts 18-19 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No traffic impacts are expected at night.
Crews will place large rocks against the streambank to support the highway shoulder and minimize future erosion concerns.
