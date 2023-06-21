GRANGEVILLE — A steady stream of cement poured into forms last week, getting the foundation ready for a new municipal water tank.
Work is underway to install a 150,000-gallon steel water tank, adjacent to the existing tank, above Grangeville High School. The $1.425 million project is the first of several improvements and renovations for city water and sewer infrastructure.
Last Friday, approximately 30 cubic yards of cement was poured that will form the ring wall foundation — 36 inches thick and 36 inches deep — to support a new steel tank.
Contractor on site is T Bailey Inc., of Anacortes, Wash. Tentative completion is for late fall.
The new tank is part of a total $5.4 million in water projects that in part will improve city firefighting abilities and provide supply redundancy.
