Crews with T Bailey Inc. pouring cement photo

Crews with T Bailey Inc. were pouring cement Friday, June 16, that will form the foundation of a new Grangeville municipal water tank.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — A steady stream of cement poured into forms last week, getting the foundation ready for a new municipal water tank.

Work is underway to install a 150,000-gallon steel water tank, adjacent to the existing tank, above Grangeville High School. The $1.425 million project is the first of several improvements and renovations for city water and sewer infrastructure.

