KAMIAH -- The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) and The Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be offering a variety of summer activities including the following:
*On June 24, 2019, a whitewater rafting trip guided by Three Rivers Rafting will be offered. The trip will be a one-day whitewater trip on the Lochsa River. A bus will leave Kamiah at 8 a.m. The trip will take about five hours, and the bus will return to Kamiah between 5:30 and 6 p.m. The trip fee will be $25 per person, and scholarships are available. Pre-registration is required, and there are a limited number of seats, so register early.
*On Tuesday, June 25, outside basketball at the outside courts at the middle school in Kamiah will be available from 1-2:30 p.m. This event is for all ages. There will be free shooting and organized games. There will be no admission charge, and water is free. Basketballs will be available.
*On Monday, July 8, a finger-painting activity is set for 1to 2:00 p.m., at the UYLC office at 413 Main Street. It will be open to all ages to come, but those who are 10 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must also take any pieces they paint home.
For information contact the YAB office at 1-208-743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
