When we first reported on Rykken in October 2009, he was an infant diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. A decade and three heart surgeries later, we caught up with Rykken.
GRANGEVILLE – “Ummmm, do you know how long this will take?” Rykken Pollan asked with a grin. “I really want to go outside and play.”
The 10-year-old savors his outside time and moments spent riding bikes with friends and having Nerf gun wars.
*
Rykken was born full term to Jennifer Pollan June 24, 2009. A single mom, she devoted her life to taking care of her son and the challenges that came along with his congenital heart disease diagnosis. In addition, she is mom to his older brothers, Ethan and Layton, who are now 18 and 17, respectively.
The night after Rykken’s birth, after Pollan had been sent home, she began to notice changes in her newborn.
"He just didn't seem right, fussy and he wouldn't eat," she said. "I wasn't sure what was wrong."
The following day, Rykken wasn't any better and Pollan took him to see Dr. Hollopeter. He sent them to the emergency room and within a short time, Rykken was on a LifeFlight to Spokane.
"It happened so fast and I wasn't sure what was wrong at first, but he was definitely a very sick little baby," Pollan said.
Tests soon showed Rykken had hypoplastic left heart syndrome. His kidneys and liver were not doing well, and his heart and lungs did not have enough blood or oxygen.
"This did not show up right away because all babies are born with an open valve where they obtain their blood and oxygen while in the womb," Pollan explained. Following birth, that valve closes as the baby begins to breathe and increase blood flow through the heart and lungs on his own.
However, the left ventricle and atrium were not working, leaving Rykken with little flow of blood or oxygen to his body.
Rykken was immediately placed on medication and then at 8 days old he had surgery to change the plumbing in his heart, so to speak, Jennifer explained, to expand the aorta and utilize the right ventricle to pump blood to the body since the left ventricle was non-functioning. This helped, but in the process his left vocal cord was paralyzed. His first feeding tube was put in through his nose (NG). Later they changed it to a Mickey gastrostomy tube (directly in his belly).
“This was the reason for his emergency stomach surgery in 2014,” Jennifer said. “His zipper scar now goes all the way down to the bottom of his tummy even though they're not completely connected.”
Since his birth, Rykken has endured three open-heart surgeries at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Wash. The first was when he was an infant and is called the Norwood Procedure. This is done to build a new aorta, make the right ventricle pump blood to the body and to the lungs.
He then had the Glenn Procedure when he was 6 months old. This happens when they outgrow the shunt placed during the Norwood. This makes blood from the upper part of the body go directly to the lung and takes some of the extra work away from the right ventricle.
Next came the Fontan Procedure when he was 3 years old. This makes blood from the lower part of the body go directly to the lungs and lets the blood pick up oxygen without having to pass through the heart.
(Details on these surgeries can be found at kidshealth.org.)
“Throughout all this, he underwent physical, speech and occupational therapy,” Jennifer explained.
It wasn’t until his 1st birthday that he tasted a bite of food in his mouth.
“That was a goal and we made it,” Jennifer smiled. “He got to eat a cupcake.”
Rykken has had five heart catheterizations and in 2017, doctors placed a stent to prevent him from having to have so many caths.
“This is a more permanent solution, except it will have to be replaced periodically throughout his life,” explained Jennifer.
Otherwise, Jennifer said her son is healthy.
“We got the OK for sports this year, and he only needs to go to the cardiologist once a year for now,” she said.
“I feel good,” Rykken shrugged.
“He knows his limits – he can do P.E. at school, but knows if he needs to rest. Sometimes a cold can be a little more concerning for him, but he’s really just like any other kid.”
Jennifer said newborn pulse oximetry screening to detect critical congenital heart disease is now mandatory in all 50 states. This test, had Rykken had it before he left the hospital at birth, could have made his diagnosis discovered more quickly and with less stress.
“It’s a simple, painless test, and so important,” Jennifer said.
According to healthychildren.org, this test saves about 120 infants each year.
*
Pollan has been a log scaler at Idaho Forest Group for the past five years. She credits her employers with allowing her the time she has needed to attend appointments with Rykken, as well as her family for stepping in when needed.
“I have had tremendous support and good insurance,” Jennifer said. “We’ve been blessed in so many ways.”
She said the family – she recently became engaged to Jack Marek – keeps up on CPR skills to be safe, but is able to do the same things any other family does.
“Brothers fight – but are also protective,” she laughed. “And we were recently able to all take a 6-mile hike that led them to Moore’s Lake and back.
In 2020, the family will celebrate by hosting Grangeville’s annual Children’s Heart Foundation Heart Walk.
“We fund-raise for research and to help others. It’s important for us to give back,” Jennifer emphasized.
*
“I like fall, when I can still play outside. I’m not sure about the snow – too cold,” said Rykken, who is a fourth grader at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.
Jennifer describes her son as more creative than athletic; however, he seems to be using his muscles every day in his playtime.
“I like to play bad guys and good guys, make carboard houses and play video games, too,” Rykken said, giving his dachshund, Ruby, some attention.
“OK,” he smiled after a photo op. “Are we almost done here? I’m going outside!”
