GRANGEVILLE – Todd Yocum recently joined a fairly exclusive club
Yocum was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. The Lions International award was bestowed on him in April by the Grangeville Lions Club. The only other Grangeville local recipients on record are Clift Cole and Jim Schmidt.
The award was established in 1973 and named for the Lions founder. It honors individuals who exemplify the ideals of community service and embody humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism.
Yocum moved to Grangeville in August of 1998 and joined the Grangeville Lions Club in 2000.
“I was one of the first members to be inducted after the Grangeville Lions Club and Sunrise Lions Club merged -- also in 2000,” he said. Throughout the years he served as club president and treasurer.
Yocum recalled being asked to join the organization by Lions member Jim Schmidt.
“I really thought that it would be a great way to give back to the community and to meet people,” Yocum explained. “We do a lot for the blind and hearing impaired, but we are a very active service club for the community. It is amazing how much money we put back into the area and we certainly appreciate all the support we get from the community. Our motto is, ‘We serve.’ It is a great organization and we are always looking for volunteers. Please come and join us.”
Although Yocum and his wife recently moved to Lewiston, he is still selling real estate for Solberg Agency there and is currently in the process of obtaining his real estate appraisal license.
Officers include president Justin DeFord, secretary Andrew Ottoson and treasurer Dan Goehring. The organization meets the first and third Thursdays each month at The Trails, 6:30 p.m. Membership is by invitation.
