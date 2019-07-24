GRANGEVILLE – After 32 and 25 years with the United States Forest Service, respectively, Chris and Rachel Young are on to new adventures.
Rachel retired from her job as a fire fuels planner in 2015, and Chris followed in 2018, retiring from smokejumping.
She grew up in Bonners Ferry and he in Sheridan, Mont., and they met through their Forest Service employment.
“Grangeville was and is definitely the place we want to be,” they agreed.
A few years of retirement allowed the couple extra time to spend with their children, Tucker, 11, and Ruby, 10, and continue to remodel their home by the river.
It also gave them time to research an idea they had.
“We had remodeled some homes before we had kids, and found out we both really liked that,” Chris said.
That led the duo to begin their studies in home inspection.
“We discovered there’s a need in Idaho County for the service, and we thought we could help fill that void,” Rachel said.
“Chris doesn’t mind heights and I found that I don’t mind small crawl spaces under houses,” she laughed.
They each spent 200 hours studying and being tested on content on-line, then spent a week in Salt Lake City where they performed hands-on inspections and field work. They became certified through AHIT – American Home Inspecting Training – and are also insured. They are licensed to inspect in Idaho, Utah and Montana.
“We are available for buyers and sellers who need residential inspections,” Chris explained.
They inspect a variety of areas including HVAC systems, electrical, structural, interiors, cosmetic, crawl spaces, roofs, attics and foundations.
“It’s a non-intrusive safety inspection,” Rachel said. Cost is based on square footage of the home.
C&R Home Inspections has software that has them check 400 items and include photos in their reports, which usually turnaround in about 24 hours.
“We’re excited to serve Idaho County in this way,” the Youngs said.
Call the Youngs at C&R at 208-983-0284 or 208-290-6019. E-mail crhomeinspections@outlook.com. Go on-line to www.crhomeinspections.com.
