BOISE, Idaho – More than 89,000 Idahoans signed up for 2020 health insurance coverage through the state insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, during open enrollment which ended Dec. 16, 2019.
Enrollments are down approximately 14,000 from the same time last year. This decline is largely due to Medicaid expansion and was expected by the exchange. Your Health Idaho originally estimated that around 18,000 individuals would move from the exchange to Medicaid under the newly expanded program.
Your Health Idaho executive director, Pat Kelly, said that although enrollments have declined, he is encouraged by the final figures and overall interest in Idaho’s marketplace.
“We always knew Medicaid expansion was a possibility, and that as a result, enrollments on the exchange would be impacted. We’ve planned for this change and do not expect to see any material adjustments to our long-term sustainability,” said Kelly. “What we are most excited about at Your Health Idaho is the number of Idahoans who are new to the exchange. Many of these individuals and families now have comprehensive health insurance for this first time, and most are eligible for a tax credit and lower monthly premiums with Your Health Idaho.”
Of the 89,000 Idahoans enrolled for 2020, approximately 75 percent renewed their coverage from 2019 while new customers made up 25 percent of total enrollments.
Now that the open enrollment period is over, Idahoans must experience a Qualifying Life Event, such as having a baby or losing employer coverage, to be eligible for a special enrollment period. Information is available on the Your Health Idaho website at YourHealthIdaho.org/special-enrollment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.