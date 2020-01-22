Within the region, home prices are the highest in the Riggins area, according to U.S. Census data compiled by United States ZipCodes.org.
Within the 83549 zip code, Riggins reports a total 613 housing units, of which 467 are occupied. Median home value is $195,600, and median household income is $32,298. Next, for the 83522 zip code, Cottonwood reports a total 850 housing units, of which 706 are occupied. Median home value is $164,300, and median household income is $47,026.
The Kooskia zip code, 83539, stretches across much of northern Idaho County to the Montana border. Within this, a total 1,090 housing units are reported, of which 864 are reported occupied. Median home value is $159,400, and median household income is $32,778.
For the 83530 zip code, Grangeville reports a total 2,545 housing units, of which 2,290 are occupied, Median home value is $132,500, and median household income is $39,116.
Housing and Household data
Cottonwood
In alternating decade housing spurts, Cottonwood homes were developed in roughly similar numbers: 174 in the 1950s, 185 in the 1970s and 186 in the 1990s. Of Cottonwood’s housing, 184 were built in 1939 or earlier.
Of owned household, those with a mortgage were 303 (36 percent), 30 percent (258) were free and clear, and 145 (17 percent) were renter occupied. Seventeen percent (144) of households were vacant.
The majority of rentals were three-plus bedrooms (113 or 54 percent), 65 (31 percent) were two bedroom and 11 percent (23) were one bedroom.
Household income: Of Cottonwood household incomes, 240 range between $60,000 to $$99,999, followed by 206 in the $25,000 to $44,999 range, 117 at less than $25,000 and 122 in the $45,000 to $59,999 range. Fifty-eight make between $100,000 to $149,999, and 10 are in the $150,000 to $199,999 range. Of this, 83 percent receive income through wages, 20 percent through business, 11 percent through a partnership and 6 percent from unemployment.
Grangeville
Census numbers report most Grangeville homes were built in the 1970s (604) and 2000s (367). Those houses built in 1939 or earlier are 282. During the 1990s, only 106 homes were built.
The majority of owned households are with a mortgage (976 or 38 percent), 28 percent (720) are free and clear, and 594 (23 percent) are renter-occupied household. Ten percent (255) of households are vacant.
Two and three bedrooms make up the majority of rentals, 41 percent each (202 and 200, respectively), with one bedroom at 18 percent (86).
Household income: For 807 households, income is less than $25,000, and 129 have between $100,000 to $149,999. The majority fall within the middle of these groups: 473 at $25,000 to $44,999; 409 at $45,000 to $59,999; and 437 at $60,000 to $99,999. Of this, 78 percent receive income from wages, 22 percent from business,7 percent from a partnership, and 6 percent from unemployment.
Kooskia
Much of Kooskia’s housing was built within the last several decades: 192 in the 1990s, 190 in the 1970s and 178 in the 2000s. Those built in 1939 or earlier totaled 159.
The majority of households, 38 percent (414) own homes free and clear, 24 percent (258) hold mortgages, and 192 (18 percent) are renter occupied. Twenty one percent (226) are vacant.
Most rentals are three-plus bedrooms, 62 percent or 125, and 31 percent (62) were two bedrooms. Eight percent (16) were one bedroom.
Household income: The largest block is 287 making between $25,000 to $44,999, followed by 274 making less than $25,000, followed by 170 in the $5,000 to $59,999 range. On the upper end, 97 range between $60,000 to $99,999, and 47 are in the $100,000 t0 $149,999 block. Of this, 68 percent receive income through wages, 19 percent through business 5 percent through a partnership and 8 percent from unemployment.
Riggins
The majority of Riggins’ homes, 167, were built during the 1970s, followed by 92 built during the 1990s, 82 in the 2000s and 77 in the 1950s. A total 58 homes were built in 1939 or earlier.
Slightly more than a quarter of homes (172, or 28 percent) are free and clear, with those holding mortgages and renter occupied each making up 24 percent (146 and 149, respectively). Twenty-four percent (146) are vacant.
Two-bedroom properties are the majority of rentals at 47 percent (54), followed by 3-plus bedrooms at 27 percent (31) and one bedroom at 23 percent (27).
Household income: A total 131 households earn less than $25,000, followed by 120 earning between $25,000 to $44,999. In the middle, 60 earn between $45,000 to $59,999, and 55 earn between 60,000 to $99,999. On the upper end, 15 earn between $100,000 to $149,999, and 10 earn between $150,000 to $199,999. Of this, 72 percent receive this income through wages, 25 percent through business, 11 percent through a partnership and 11 percent from unemployment.
