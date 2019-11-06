GRANGEVILLE -- Interested in starting a small farm? Wonder what it would take, and if you’re ready?
“Is a Small Farm in Your Future?” is the title of a one-day workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Grangeville.
This is the first time this workshop has been offered in the Camas Prairie area, geared for both those in the planning stages or who have just begun. The workshop will help determine what options are available, explore potential markets and profitability for different enterprises, network with others and learn what it takes to begin and sustain a small-scale farming business.
Instructors include Colette DePhelps, University of Idaho Area Extension Educator for Community Food Systems; and Ken Hart, Lewis/Idaho County Extension Educator.
The workshop will be held in the meeting room of the Super 8 Motel (801 South 1st Street). Registration is $25 per person. To secure a spot, call 208-937-2311. Limited seats will be available at the door, as well.
“The workshop is for anyone interested in small acreage farming and alternative crops and livestock,” said Ken Hart, Lewis County Extension Educator. “This workshop will help people evaluate their plans for the future and provide new ideas and information to help increase the chance of success.”
This course is offered by the U of I Extension Small Farms Program, focused on farmer networking and education. Nearly 600 students across Idaho have participated in the Cultivating Success training program from the U of I Extension Small Farms Program.
For information and registration visit: http://www.cultivatingsuccess.org/small-farm-future .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.