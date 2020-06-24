On June 8, 2020, for every tear that was shed, a star shone a little brighter as Agnes Aileen Rowland-Hieb made her way to heaven.
Born Nov. 1, 1925, near Roseberry, Idaho, Agnes was (in her words) “a spoiled child”- doted upon by her parents, Charley and Jennie Fincher and her two older brothers, Harold (deceased) and Vernon (96 years). She spent an idyllic childhood outside of McCall, Idaho and at the age of 15 married the love of her life, Ed Rowland of McCall. They raised two children (Corinne and Gordon) and started Rowland Brothers Redi-mix Company, also in McCall. Retirement for Ed came early due to health issues, and they spent 7 happy years wandering the deserts of Arizona, rock-hounding and dry-camping until Ed’s untimely death in 1979.
Agnes spent the next four years learning how to be alone (not an easy life for her). She then met Tony Hieb in Apache Junction, Ariz.; and after a 6-week whirlwind romance, married and happily existed with him for the next 20 years until his death in 2003. Finding herself alone again, she moved to Riggins, Idaho to be near her daughter and son-in-law Corinne and Peter Raquet.
In November of 2016, she became a patient of Syringa Hospice (Grangeville, Idaho) due to a cancer diagnosis, but for the next 3 ½ years continued to be active, walking every day, working in her yard, and faithfully participating in church and community activities. Her coffee pot was always on, and her kitchen table daily hosted lively conversations with many in the neighborhood. Those times will be greatly missed.
In 2018, Agnes was blessed by the arrival of her grand-daughter, Mandy (with husband Chris) from California who made the decision to assist in the care of “Grama”. Not only did they do a wonderful job caring for their beloved grandmother, they made a grand impression on the community at large in Riggins.
Agnes’s commitment to her family, her church and to God were foremost in her life. Due to world health issues, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, and the family will share with all who can attend a much fuller account of her life. She wanted a celebration and when we feel we can safely do that, we hope you can join us.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to Syringa Hospital Hospice, 607 West Main, Grangeville, ID 83530.
