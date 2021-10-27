Alan H. Knight 81, of Riggins, Idaho, passed away Oct. 24, 2021, after a brief illness. Alan was born June 2, 1940, to John H. Knight and Arlene Gilbert Knight, in Caldwell, Idaho.
He attended school at Greenleaf Academy, and served in the Army National Guard in Caldwell. Alan was a skilled commercial artist and sign painter. He was employed by Anderson Signs, SNARR, Inc. and Signs, Inc.
Alan married Janice Rhoades and they were later divorced. He married Janice James Smith in 1980, and helped to raise her children: Jennifer, Barry and Heidi. The couple later helped care for Heidi’s son, Michael. They were later divorced.
Alan moved to Riggins, about 1995 and started his own sign business, Alan Knight Signs. Alan enjoyed oil painting, hunting, and golf. He was an avid BSU football fan.
Alan is survived by his sister, Sharon Nine (Gordon), of Grangeville, Idaho; a brother, Ernie Knight (Beverly), of Riggins, and numerous nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Special Olympics, Idaho.
