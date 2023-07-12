Albert (Ben) Paul died July 5, 2023, in Spokane, Wash., from injuries sustained in a horse accident at their cabin south of Grangeville, Idaho.
Ben was born March 10, 1949, to George and Edwina Paul in Mt. Idaho. He was number seven of nine children, having two brothers and six sisters. His childhood was filled with years of fishing and hunting with his family in the mountains above Grangeville with numerous cousins and friends. Ben spent time as a young man alongside his father, logging. He often recounted stories of this time of his life as he treasured the time with his dad.
In 1969, Ben joined the army and was shipped to Vietnam three months later. On Jan. 16, 1970, he stepped on a land mine and his life was forever changed.
In 1975, he purchased a cattle ranch south of White Bird, Idaho, a dream come true for him. He married Colleen Graham Kelly on June 26, 1976. With this marriage, he welcomed Colleen’s two sons and together they had two more daughters making their family complete. Ben’s love for horses was deep and he shared that passion with his children and grandchildren until his last breath.
After leaving the ranch in 1982, Ben had various jobs and ended his career in the postal service. He worked as a real estate appraiser and officially retired in 2014.
Ben had many traditions. His most loved traditions were spending time at the cabin with his family, snowmobiling, riding four-wheelers, camping and fishing. Family was his greatest treasure. Above all, his faith in the Lord was his guiding light in all he did.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen, of 47 years; sons, Cory (Brandy) and Robert (Danyelle); daughters, Circe (Jeremy) and Casi. He has eight grandchildren: Robbie, Lane, Paris, Buddy, Derek, Lucas, Lily and Gabby. He is also survived by four sisters: Georgia Schmadeka, Joan Eich, Donna Fisk, Jackie Doyle, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at the White Bird Cemetery on Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. with a dinner to follow at the IOOF Hall in White Bird. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.