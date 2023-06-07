Alfred Bolden, 83, passed away quietly and peacefully on May 21 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Wash.
Alfred is survived by his wife, Cheryl Bolden, and his son, Kent, and his stepchildren: Leslie, Brian and Angela.
Alfred is preceded in death by his parents, John and Vivian Bolden, and his sister, Wanda Henry.
Alfred’s family was blessed with a final visit with him the day prior to his passing.
Alfred will be dearly missed by his family, friends, coworkers, and the community of White Bird, Idaho.
A memorial service will be held in White Bird later this summer or early fall.
