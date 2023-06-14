Alice Joy Rickman passed away at home June 7, 2023, with her daughter, Sharon, at her side. She was strong right up until the end, watering her flowers and hand-quilting a quilt two days before her death. Her final debility was sudden and quick. Hospice was very helpful in keeping her as comfortable as possible before she succumbed to a heart attack.
Alice was born in 1931, the 11th of 12 children born to Nellie and Howard (Haywire) Wilson. She was raised on the Salmon River, just upriver from Mackay Bar, and loved to refer to herself as “a Salmon River Savage.” She had wonderful tales of riding horses and farming and killing rattlesnakes while living on the river.
She married Robert Rickman on Halloween day 1948. Together they touched the lives and hearts of people too numerous to count. They had one biological daughter and always wanted to have more children, and they did. Her home was a haven for dozens of foster children, who were folded into her love and left her home better and stronger because of it. Bob and Alice were a team in helping and guiding youth in various ways: through boy scouts, judo and their church; they were the lighthouse to guide them through the storm to emerge on the other side a new and stronger person.
She brought joy to those around her from the beginning to the very end of her life. She reported the weather in Grangeville, Idaho, for more than 50 years, was a master gardener and ran the greenhouse with Bob until she retired. She was a devout Christian who lived her life in the service of Jesus, was a black belt in judo, and could sew everything.
She helped hundreds of girls whom she had never met with her participation in “Days for Girls.” She sewed hundreds of masks for the hospital, clinics and people in general.
She gave a piece of herself to people with her quilts; those who received one will forever be able to curl up in it and feel her comforting love like a warm hug. Alice brought joy to everyone from the very beginning to the very end of her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Lee and Rick Lee; three sisters: Joanne Green, Grace Aleene Wilson and Myrel Skinner; multiple nieces and nephews, especially nephew, Robert Rickman and Roque, and niece, Dianna Erickson, as well as pseudo daughter, Colleen Paul.
The family would like to give special thanks to the hospice team; her doctor, Dr. Wilson; and her caregivers, Stephanie Hohman and Amanda Whitesides, who made it possible for her to live in her own home to the end. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
