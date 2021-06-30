Our beloved mother, Alice (Bos) Kingma, passed away on June 25, 2021, surrounded by her family after several months of care from family with the support of Hospice and Devin’s Home Care. While it was extremely hard for her family to watch her suffer this last year, there was no greater joy than knowing she is now reunited with her Lord and Savior, as well as the love of her life, her husband, Herman, who preceded her in death.
Alice was the oldest of six children, born Dec. 20, 1927, in Manhattan, Mont. to Garret and Gertrude Bos. She grew up tending to cows which carried on throughout her life and a virtue she instilled in her children. Even though she worked hard on the farm her parents had, Alice went on to attend Calvin College. After graduating from college, she then went on to teach in a one-room schoolhouse in Manhattan where she impacted the students who thrived under her mentoring.
Alice then went on to marry Herman Kingma on Nov. 8, 1950, in Manhattan. Some of the best stories our family heard about this day included the mounds of potatoes our father had to peel for the reception. Our mother held true to the promise she made to our dad on their wedding day, that if he helped peel the potatoes, he would never have to peel another one. This was held true even as our mother helped tend the farm where Herman was raised. Alice would ensure anyone helping work the farm would be treated to a hot cooked meal which she personally delivered. This included the days when she would assist in harvesting. She was very glad when the seven children she had with Herman were old enough to assist with harvesting, so she did not have to drive the tractor or grain truck. In addition to tending the farm, our mother took on DHIA testing for dairies. During this time, our mother would continually share about her faith and how through God’s grace we are all saved. She was a constant reminder of this by showing God’s love through her actions. This showed in the values our mother instilled in us. We would often hear her say things like “everyone needs a friend”, “what would you do in their shoes”, “how would you act in their situation”, and the most important... “is that how Jesus would have treated them”.
After our parents left the farm, they were fortunate enough to follow a dream Herman had of flying. This led to them being the charter members of the District II Civil Air Patrol where they were instrumental in teaching young cadets and assisting in several search and rescues. In addition to Civil Air Patrol, they spent several years at the Idaho County Airport as the local hosts and goodwill ambassadors. Many good stories came from these ventures in their lives, as well.
Many of their children and grandchildren love to hear the story about this polite, country musician, Kenny Chesney, who flew in for a guide trip on the Salmon River and wanted to go into town, but there were no cars to loan. So, our mother, in true fashion, made him and his guests’ dinner. She loved to talk about how he tried to pay her, but she would not accept any money for just showing “good manners”. There is no greater feeling than hearing about someone who did not have to show such respect to our precious parents for opening their door and hearts like they did all their lives.
Alice was a faithful member of the Christian Reformed Church where she would ensure she and her children participated in Bible studies and sharing in God’s word. She will always be remembered for being a constant caregiver. She showed this to our father when he had health issues later in life, and her family, no matter what they needed. Alice would always open her door and heart to anyone in need whether they were family or not. This showed in her dedication to the Christian Reformed Church where she played the organ for most of her years in Grangeville, and until the last year was known for driving folks to church so they could “hear the Word of God”.
Alice is survived by her sister, Marilyn (John) DeVries of Minneapolis, Minn; and her seven children: Darrell (Debbie) of Grangeville, Idaho; Donna of Richland, Wash; Jim (Kristi) of Grangeville; Joanne (Ken) Haan of Lansing, Ill; Lois of Plymouth, Idaho; Nancy (Bernie) Kaschmitter of Grangeville; and Patty (Shannon) Wright of Chewelah, Wash. In addition, Alice enjoyed watching her 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren until her last days. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Herman; her daughter-in-law, Donna; her parents; and most of her siblings and their spouses.
The family gives extreme thanks to the caregivers at Hospice and Devin’s Home Care for their continued support over the last year. Our mother valued your visits, and you made the whole process so much easier. Words cannot express our gratitude for all you have done.
A celebration of life will be held on July 24, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the Grangeville Christian Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be given to Hospice so they can continue to provide the wonderful care they provided to Alice. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
