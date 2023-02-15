Alice Malueg passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 9, 2023, in Lewiston, Idaho. Alice and her husband, Rodger, would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Feb. 12.
Alice was born in Wisconsin on Jan. 12, 1942. Rodger and Alice moved to Idaho in 1972, where they purchased the general store in White Bird, Idaho. They moved to Grangeville, Idaho, in 1979, where they continued raising their three children.
Alice was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Grangeville with her husband, Rodger. She hand-sewed stunning banners that are still hanging in the church for the congregational community to admire. She also took great pride to ensure every member of her family had at least one of her quilts - usually made with scraps of clothing she had sewn for them at one time or another. Not only was she an incredible seamstress, she loved crafting, painting, and collecting antiques, but mostly loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Rodger Malueg; and her three children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren: Kathleen Terhaar and her husband, Mike; Michael Malueg and his wife, Kelly; Lisa Currin and her husband, Brian; Sarah Acree, Lacey Wright, Taylor Malueg, Dalton Currin, Matthew Malueg, Brenton Currin, Tristian Wright, Peyton Crea, Declan Wright, Xavier Acree and Samuel Malueg.
A memorial service was held Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Grangeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.