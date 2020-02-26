Alice (Paul) Grayson died on Feb. 3, 2020, in West Richland, Wash, from a short battle of cancer. She was born Sept. 14, 1942 as the fourth of nine siblings to George and Edwina (Atwood) Paul in Grangeville, Idaho.
Alice was married to Harold Grayson in Grangeville and then moved to Missouri; they later divorced. Alice was a waitress most of her career working in many restaurants in Grangeville, Lewiston, Idaho and Asotin, Wash. She was great at her job and loved to joke around with her regular coffee drinkers.
She is survived by her children: Shirley Grayson of West Richland, Frank and Bethany Grayson of West Richland, William and Shelia Grayson of Culdesac, Idaho and Nathan Paul of Portland, Ore; siblings: Georgia Schmadeka, Joan (Rick) Eich, Ben (Colleen) Paul, Donna (Bill) Fisk and Jackie Doyle as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, which she enjoyed spending time with: Jason Murphy of West Richland, Brandon (Samantha) Kerbrat of Lewiston, Kia (Cory) Clarke of Spokane, Wash, Bryce Wyatt of Spokane, Tracy (Lucas) McFarland of Culdesac, Mable and Anna Grayson of West Richland, and Constant Grayson, and great-grandchildren: Leo Grayson, Kaylee and Karissa McFarland, Braxton, and Braelyn Murphy, Madilynn Kerbrat and Winston Clarke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edwina Paul, son, Tracy Grayson; grandson, Billy Grayson; brothers, Danny and Jimmy Paul; sister, Delores, and other nieces and nephews.
There will be no service at this time.
